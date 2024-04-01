“Sports Society” is the largest mall dedicated to sports enthusiasts in the world, located in the Mirdif area – Dubai. It is distinguished by its vibrant and active atmosphere, its dazzling interior décor and modern equipment designed to enjoy practicing a wide and diverse range of sporting activities suitable for all patrons of all ages. We are pleased to announce that the Sport Society Center has launched an unprecedented promotion that gives its patrons the opportunity to win a 2024 Bentley Bentayga, during the period from March 26 to April 14.

The “Sports Society” represents the ideal destination to enjoy practicing various types of sports, and to engage in adventures that infuse everyone with vitality and enthusiasm, starting from the gyms with their full equipment and modern equipment, through to the virtual “cricket” simulators, all the way to the wall-climbing challenge and others. This amazing promotional offer launched by the “Sports Society” Center provides its patrons with vouchers that give them the opportunity to win prizes worth up to 5,000 UAE dirhams, in addition to the grand prize, which is a 2024 Bentley Bentayga, with the names of the winners of this offer to be announced. Unprecedented on April 15, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM.

This promotion includes a competition designed in the form of a modified live version of the “Snake and Ladder” game, and all that is required to participate in it is to spend a minimum of 25 dirhams on food and beverages, or 50 dirhams in other stores within the center. Each individual must register for 6 attempts to hit the lucky number 6 in each attempt in order to qualify for the grand prize, while participants who hit the number 6 less than 6 times will have a chance to win valuable cash vouchers.

All those wishing to participate should quickly visit the “Sports Society” center to enjoy this game and its atmosphere, and benefit from the opportunity to win cash prizes and a luxury car.

For more information about “Sports Society” and the details of this amazing offer, please visit the center in person, or visit the website: www.sportsociety.com