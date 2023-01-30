Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela and Ecuador qualified for the last phase of the tournament that provides four places for the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, as well as another three places for the Pan American Games in Santiago.

With the great absence of Argentina, this January 31 begins in Bogotá, Colombia, the final hexagonal of the South American U-20. La Albiceleste, led by Javier Mascherano, did not make it past the first phase and also left a bad image with three defeats and one win.

Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela and Ecuador will compete for the title in a contest in which, in principle, the ‘Canarinha’ appears as the favourite. What is the importance of this type of tournaments? Why are they relevant in the training of young promises?