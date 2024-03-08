Sports services | Helsinki plans to make parking chargeable at Kumpula's land-based swimming pool and four sports parks

Parking in the city's four sports parks and Kumpula's land-based swimming pool may become chargeable by the fall.

Helsinki the city is about to make parking chargeable at Kumpula's land-based swimming pool and at Käpylä, Meilahti, Paloheinä and Pirkkola sports parks.

On Tuesday, the city's culture and leisure committee will discuss a proposal where parking at the sites became chargeable.

Paid parking is planned to be introduced during the current year, the board's presentation says.

If the motion is approved, the city will organize a tender for companies to arrange parking enforcement. The contract with the company that provides parking monitoring is supposed to start by the beginning of September.