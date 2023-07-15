What’s the heaviest sports sedan for track days for 35 grand? We’ll find out!

Today we are going to help Autoblog reader Andry with a car. At least, that’s what we’re going to try. We believe that it can be a very difficult search, albeit a fun one. Here’s the thing: Andry currently drives a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VII RS2. So a lightweight RS with some options to make life on board pleasant (read: sportier).

In order not to let the mileage of that Mitsubishi increase too quickly, he is looking for a second car. Andry will use the car for commuting, pleasure rides and track days. It must therefore be a car that is at home in all markets. And that’s where things go a little wrong with the well-known BMWs and Mercedes, because they are too comfortable and too heavy. A Mustang GT and Mégane RS cannot appeal to Andry either. In short, do we know what he should buy?

You can read the wishes and requirements for a sports sedan for 35 grand below:

Current/Past Cars: Previous: Mitsubishi Evo 6 RS2. Current: Mitsubishi Evo7 RS2 + BMW E90 LCI 330i Buy / lease: Buy Budget: max. 35k Annual mileage: 10,000 Fuel Preference: Petrol Reason to purchase another car: A car next to the Evo 7 to keep the mileage of this one down Family composition: 2 adults Preferred Brands / Models: Sedan with a decent petrol engine in it No-go brands / models: FWD/ VAG/ French and (understeering) all-rounders

Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0T Super (952)

€31,950

2019

50,000 km

What is it?

The ideal sports sedan! The car that we always promote for free without paying. The reason is simple: it is a great sports sedan. Unlike its predecessors, it is not a combination of pleasant and less pleasant Alfa features. It’s just a great sedan in many ways. In terms of ‘tech’, the Giulia is slightly behind, but that also ensures that everything works. For its size, the Alfa Romeo Giulia is not particularly spacious. It is not very much, especially in the back seat and in the trunk. But more than enough for a family with two children between potty training and puberty.

How does it drive?

From art! Especially if you can appreciate a great driving car or in this case: demand one. The Giulia has a very nice balance and steers very directly without being nervous. Of course, with a good coilover set, semi-slicks and lightweight rims it gets a whole lot better. Note: you have to go for the 2.0T Super and then with optional sports seats. The all-wheel drive Veloce is good for its kind in itself, but the Giulia doesn’t need it. The Veloce has 280 horsepower, but they are identical engines. Both tickle you to about 320 hp, as this Autoblog reader has also done:

Cost Alfa Romeo Giulia

Consumption: 1 to 11.49

Fuel costs: € 165 pm

Weight: 1,404 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 69 per month

Insurance: € 110 p.m

Costs per month: € 344

Maintenance forecast

The list of points of attention that we have made of the Giulia is surprisingly short. Sometimes this is the case with relatively young cars. Then the points of attention still have to manifest themselves. However, even the JD Power study showed that the Giulia is quite reliable and fault-free. Initially a disadvantage (the amount of gadgets on board) is ultimately an advantage: everything works as you expect. Check the Autoblog purchase advice below:

Depreciation forecast

That’s going to work out. Giulias hold their value very well. The prices are very high, especially with petrol engines. A Giulia is a lot more stable in value than a comparable car. And it is not the case that this is only the case in the Netherlands, they are also very expensive in Belgium and Germany. This means that you will depreciate relatively little with a Giulia.

Subaru WRX STI Sport Executive (GE)

€29,950

2013

105,000 km

What is it?

An ugly yet charismatic car. The Impreza GT Turbo (WRX) was once the ideal rally car for the street. That is even more the case with the WRX STI. The STI has more power, an extra gear, nice body kit, Brembo brakes and a blue Alcantara interior. Note: the car is no longer called an Impreza WRX STI, despite the fact that the base is simply an Impreza. In terms of atmosphere, it will not be completely different from the Lancer Evolution you are used to. A little plasticky, but still intact.

How does it drive?

A little too mature for an STI enthusiast, a little too hardcore for someone from a mainstream C-segment hot hatch. The steering of this fast Subaru is not as sharp and direct as a Lancer. Just like with and Audi, the engine hangs in front of the nose, but because it is a low and compact boxer engine, you don’t have a lot of understeer when entering a corner. The transmission shifts great: short and direct strokes. Which is little mentioned, but the size is just right. Not too big and not too small. That makes it the ideal car on tight and winding back roads. The amount of confidence that gives is unprecedented.

Cost Subaru WRX STI

Consumption: 1 to 8.62

Fuel costs € 222 pm

Weight: 1,480 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 77 per month

Insurance: € 120 pm

Cost per month: € 419

Maintenance forecast

Subarus have a reputation for being very reliable. That is largely true. In terms of the electronics of the car, it is a mustache. The engine is a bit of a concern, although most issues with the 2013 models have been resolved. Check the head gasket (there are two). These are cars that are popular to modify. The engines can’t handle that very well. Of course, it can be done in a good way, but check who did it if you come across a non-original copy.

Depreciation forecast

Not! Fast Imprezas are very expensive. STIs all the way. They depreciate very little. A Golf R is easier to find for less. But those are a little less special and less hardcore. Especially if you keep it neat and original, the depreciation is fine. Just look at what old copies are still selling these days. That said, this is not the most desirable generation of Imprezas.

Ford Focus RS (DYB)

€34,950

2018

70,000 km

What is it?

It’s not a sedan, we know. But the Ford Focus RS is a car in the spirit of the Impreza and Lancer. A 2.3 EcoBoost with 350 hp provides plenty of fun on board. In terms of four-wheel drive system, the Focus RS is quite similar to the Evo. The rear wheel turns a little faster than the front wheel, so you don’t have that intrinsic FWD understeer, but you can even make a careful drift.

How does it drive?

And so we come to the next point: how does such a fast Ford drive? Well, great. It feels like a kind of rally car for the public road. Aim, steer, accelerate and you’re there. The long absence of understeer is a plus. The chassis is excellent, especially because it is usable in all kinds of circumstances. There is plenty to get for circuit purposes, by the way. The biggest problem in terms of driving is the seating position: it is actually too high for a driver’s car. Now a sitting position is very personal, so check it out. Chairs are also top notch!

Cost Ford Focus RS

Consumption: 1 to 9.02

Fuel costs: € 213 pm

Weight: 1,575 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 85 per month

Insurance: € 120 pm

Costs per month: € 418

Depreciation forecast

Where a Focus ST depreciates quite far, RS-jes are above average. Now they are also quite different from a technical point of view. The Focus RS is stable in value, although at this price level expect that you will drop slightly. Here too, the following applies: keep as original as possible or modify the car at Mountune (or a similar name).

Maintenance forecast

We sometimes overlook this, but the 2.3 Turbo is not a problem-free engine. Especially the temperature management. Keep a close eye on that. The head gasket is also a concern here. Considering these kinds of amounts, preventive replacement is not a bad idea.

YOLO: Cadillac ATS-V

€ 36,500 (Germany, private individual)

2018

75,000 km

What is it?

An American M3 with better handling than the M3. We should take note of the latter. We did not drive a meter in the ATS-V ourselves, but we did in the regular 2.0T. Compared to the 328i (F30), it was quite a nice sedan: rear-wheel drive, limited slip and 280 hp. The ATS-V has a 3.6 V6 with twin turbo, good for 465 hp. This makes it a direct competitor for the M3. You just have to constantly explain to everyone that this is really a very good car.

How does it drive?

In terms of handling, it seems to be better than a BMW M3. If you want to do a lot of track days, the ATS-V is the ideal car. Also great, you can get it with a manual gearbox (the Tremec TR-6060). It is based on the Camaro’s T-56, but stronger. An eight-speed ZF automatic transmission is also available. Despite the fact that the car has more power than an M3, it is really a track and cornering tiger. Disadvantages are identical to the Alfa Giulia: old technology and cramped rear seat and trunk.

Cost

Consumption: 1 to 7.79

Fuel costs: € 255

Weight: 1,700 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 93 per month

Insurance: 280 pm

Costs per month: € 628

Depreciation forecast

Well, we’re already talking about budget. And nobody knows this car. Occasionally you see a 300C SRT-8 or CTS-V for sale for 5 or 10k too much. They will therefore remain for sale for a very long time. It also seems that all ATS owners (both of them) have their copy for sale at the moment. This still writes off. It will be really difficult to find a suitable owner for this (although the undersigned is certainly interested).

Maintenance forecast

Check the brakes to see if they still function properly. Wear faster than normal. Furthermore, we actually have an idea in terms of reliability. So this is also a good bet. Those Magnetic Ride dampers are insanely good, but will undoubtedly be very expensive to replace. Those high insurance costs can be considerably lower: we could only find two insurers with what you call a usury policy.

Sports sedan recommendation for track days

Which car should you choose? That’s another tough choice. The Cadillac appears to be a winner. Yes, it’s a yolo, but it’s not that a Focus RS or STI is a ‘normal’ choice. The Alfa Romeo is the most reliable, beautiful and most sensible choice. It may just be that he is just too good in character. You can tune it, but it will never be an M3 in terms of speed. Then you really have to save for a Quadrifoglio. Is it purely about circuit characteristics and raw sensationsthen find a Civic Type-R (FK2) from 2015 to 2017. Those are real track tigers.

