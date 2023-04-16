Sports school | “Vääpeli shouted that how the hell had I managed to get those dogs to run away” – with this trick, Kimi Räikkönen set the record for bans from leaving the Sports School

Kimi Räikkönen completed his military service at the Sports School, which was part of the Häme Regiment at the time, between October 1999 and October 2000. In the photo, Sergeant Räikkönen in his last days of service.

Top Finnish athletes have appeared in the army as both model soldiers and rule-benders, and punishments have not been avoided either.

Defense forces gets a star level basketball player in the NBA Lauri from Markkase the right business card for the Sports School and the entire conscript training.

On Monday, the Utah Jazz star will start the army’s Kaarti Jääkäririkmenti in Santahamina, Helsinki. It is an image win for the Defense Forces.