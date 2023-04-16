Sunday, April 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports school | “Vääpeli shouted that how the hell had I managed to get those dogs to run away” – with this trick, Kimi Räikkönen set the record for bans from leaving the Sports School

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sports school | “Vääpeli shouted that how the hell had I managed to get those dogs to run away” – with this trick, Kimi Räikkönen set the record for bans from leaving the Sports School

Kimi Räikkönen completed his military service at the Sports School, which was part of the Häme Regiment at the time, between October 1999 and October 2000. In the photo, Sergeant Räikkönen in his last days of service. Picture: Heli Saarela

Top Finnish athletes have appeared in the army as both model soldiers and rule-benders, and punishments have not been avoided either.

Defense forces gets a star level basketball player in the NBA Lauri from Markkase the right business card for the Sports School and the entire conscript training.

On Monday, the Utah Jazz star will start the army’s Kaarti Jääkäririkmenti in Santahamina, Helsinki. It is an image win for the Defense Forces.

#Sports #school #Vääpeli #shouted #hell #managed #dogs #run #trick #Kimi #Räikkönen #set #record #bans #leaving #Sports #School

See also  Athletics European Championships | The javelin qualification has started and four Finns are fighting hard for medals - HS follows the race day
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Marine Le Pen’s 94-year-old father hospitalized in France

Marine Le Pen's 94-year-old father hospitalized in France

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result