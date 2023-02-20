Sports scholarships | At least four athletes are complaining about grant decisions – Heikkinen encourages them to complain

At least four athletes plan to make a correction request for the grants awarded by the Ministry of Education and Culture.

Ministry of Education and Culture the scholarships for athletes announced last week have spawned a lively discussion among the sports community. The presentation prepared by the Olympic Committee’s elite sports unit (HUY) has been strongly criticized by, for example, track and field athletes.

“It’s great that there is a reaction and that the everyday life of the athletes is interesting,” says HUY’s new director Matti Heikkinen.

In his opinion, the limit must be drawn in relation to the amount of money to be distributed.

“We have a wide range of individual and team sports as well as para sports, so borderline cases always arise.”

According to Heikkinen, it is a question of a broader whole.

Ilta-SanomAs you know, HUY changed the ranking list from the Finnish Sports Federation.

How hard did you crush it?

“It is difficult to concretely open this, because it is not a single list,” says Heikkinen.

According to him, you shouldn’t focus too much on the same support of a single sport, because the amount has to be compared to other sports. An individual athlete naturally looks at the matter from his own perspective.

“Of the large number of applicants, many will be left without a grant”, Heikkinen comforts.

However, can you tell us what kind of changes you made to the ranking from SUL?

“We have had a good dialogue and cooperated together with the sports association and then mirrored it in other sports.”

HIFK’s Viivi Lehikoinen (right) won the Finnish championship over the weekend in the 400 meters. Aino Pulkkinen rushes to silver.

However, the sports association has been told that they have not been contacted, for example Viivi Lehikonen regarding the halving of the grant. Has there been a dialogue between OK and SUL or not?

“We have a constant dialogue with the species. In terms of limited expert resources, we always have to think about how much we are able to have a dialogue in everyday life. But yes, at different stages of the process, people have been consulted and an effort has been made to take them into account.”

Athletes (512,000 euros), the biggest support money (108,000 euros) was collected by shooters, of which 11 athletes received the grant.

These two sports have a strong representation in the elite sports unit. Its vice president Leena Paavolainen is the former director of training for the Shooting Sports Association and the unit’s data expert Ilkka Palomäki has an athletics background.

Did this affect the allocation of support?

“The goal is to carry out the process equally and transparently. My job as a leader is to make sure that people’s opinions, sport backgrounds or subjective views are not behind the decisions,” says Heikkinen.

According to Heikkinen, the decisions are the result of the opinion of a larger group of experts.

About shooters shotgun man Tommi Takanen was 12th in the World Championships, which was enough for a ten-ton check. In wrestling Konsta Mäenpää had to settle for the same amount, even though there is a shiny bronze medal from the EC carpet hanging on the wall of the bar.

How do you explain this to the man in the street?

“The decisions have been made based on the criteria, taking into account all sports, looking to the future,” Heikkinen says.

Takanen is 33 years old and Mäenpää is 25 years old. The future argument doesn’t seem to hit the mark.

Konsta Mäenpää, the recent EC medalist in wrestling, had to think deeply after hearing the ministry’s grant decision.

“There has been a certain process when decisions have been made. There is always a discussion that could have been done that way or could have been done that way.”

HUY’s the proposal passed the ministry’s inspection, but the athletes have the opportunity to appeal the decision. At least they are grasping at the last straw Annimari KorteLehikoinen, Mäenpää and reeler Esa-Pekka Mattila. They have also publicly criticized the preparation of HUY.

How do you respond to criticism?

“I have talked with Annimari and encouraged her to complain”, if she feels she has been treated wrongly.

Heikkinen transfers responsibility in the direction of Meritullinkatu.

“You have to remember the raw fact that the ministry ultimately makes the decisions.”

Weak practiced a lot abroad himself and knows that there are costs involved. Lehikoinen, who trains with the Dutch national team, has to camp hard around the world.

How on earth did the 23-year-old aturi, who made a great mark last season, miss out on a full 20,000 grant?

“He is a borderline case, and you have to draw the line somewhere.”

According to Heikkinen, applying abroad is an effective way to promote your own career and performance.

“Viivi has done it creditably.”

Thence despite this, the unit led by Heikkinen did not want to support the Lehikoi with the same investment as, for example, the javelin throwers who train mainly in Finland.

In this case, SUL bears partial responsibility. OKM chief inspector Kari Niemi-Nikkola has previously worked as a head of coaching at both the Olympic Committee and SUL.

“At least in the past, it was done in SUL that in the list to be submitted to the Olympic Committee, some ‘sure’ name was left a little lower, in order to get a couple of ‘lighter’ names through,” Niemi-Nikkola explains.

Did Lehikoinen become a substitute sufferer as a “sure” name?

“I don’t see such a view of it myself,” says Heikkinen cryptically.