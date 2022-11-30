Thursday, December 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Wednesday, November 30

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 30, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Lebron James

LeBron James (6), figure of the Lakers.

Photo:

Kevork Djansezian. Getty Images/AFP

LeBron James (6), figure of the Lakers.

Qatar World Cup, Colombian soccer and NBA.

DIRECTV
10 am: Qatar World Cup, Australia vs. Denmark
10 a.m.: Tunisia vs. France
2 p.m.: Poland vs. Argentina
2 p.m.: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

RCN CHANNEL
10 am: Qatar World Cup, Tunisia vs. France

SNAIL CHANNEL
10 am: Qatar World Cup, Tunisia vs. France

WIN SPORTS +
6:30 pm: Colombian soccer, Pasto vs. Medellin
6:30 p.m.: America vs. Golden Eagles
8:35 p.m.: Junior vs. Pereira
8:35 p.m.: Santa Fe vs. millionaires

STAR+
2:45 pm: TACA of Portugal, Sporting vs. Farense
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Tenerife vs. Real Oviedo

espn 2
9 p.m.: NBA regular season, Philadelphia vs. Chicago

nba
channel 675
7:30 p.m.: Regular season, Miami vs. Boston
10:30 p.m.: Portland vs. LA Lakers

channel 676
7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. New York

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Wednesday #November

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

World Cup Qatar 2022: Christian Pulisic suffers an abdominal contusion, and will be carried day by day by the United States

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.