Sports schedule for Wednesday, November 30

LeBron James (6), figure of the Lakers.
Kevork Djansezian. Getty Images/AFP
LeBron James (6), figure of the Lakers.
Qatar World Cup, Colombian soccer and NBA.
November 29, 2022, 10:55 PM
DIRECTV
10 am: Qatar World Cup, Australia vs. Denmark
10 a.m.: Tunisia vs. France
2 p.m.: Poland vs. Argentina
2 p.m.: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico
RCN CHANNEL
10 am: Qatar World Cup, Tunisia vs. France
SNAIL CHANNEL
10 am: Qatar World Cup, Tunisia vs. France
WIN SPORTS +
6:30 pm: Colombian soccer, Pasto vs. Medellin
6:30 p.m.: America vs. Golden Eagles
8:35 p.m.: Junior vs. Pereira
8:35 p.m.: Santa Fe vs. millionaires
STAR+
2:45 pm: TACA of Portugal, Sporting vs. Farense
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Tenerife vs. Real Oviedo
espn 2
9 p.m.: NBA regular season, Philadelphia vs. Chicago
nba
channel 675
7:30 p.m.: Regular season, Miami vs. Boston
10:30 p.m.: Portland vs. LA Lakers
channel 676
7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. New York
Sports
