Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Sports schedule for Wednesday, May 4

May 4, 2022
Rafael Nadal

Nadal celebrates his title.

Nadal celebrates his title.

Champions League, Copa Libertadores, Copa Suramericana.

ESPN
2 p.m.: Champions League, Real Madrid vs. Manchester City
5 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Colon vs. Cerro Porteno
7 p.m.: Cali vs. Cortinthians
9 pm: Tolima vs. Valley Independent

ESPN2
5 pm: Libertadores Cup, Córdoba Workshops vs. flamingo
7 p.m.: Always Ready vs. Boca Juniors
9 pm: Sporting Cristal vs. catholic

FOX SPORTS 3
7 pm: Copa Libertadores, Olympia vs. Penarol

DIRECTV
5:15 p.m.: South American Cup, Antofagasta vs. Quito
5:15 p.m.: Metropolitans vs. Montevideo
7:30 p.m.: Fluminense vs. Junior
7:30 p.m.: Barcelona vs. Lanus

STAR +
9 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Dodgers vs. giants

ESPN4
5:15 pm: South American Cup, Atlético GO vs. Defense and Justice

ESPN3
10 am: day of the Madrid ATP
1 pm: day of the Madrid ATP

RCN CHANNEL
10:30 am: stage of the Youth Tour

