Sports schedule for Wednesday, May 4

Nadal celebrates his title.
May 03, 2022, 11:10 PM
ESPN
2 p.m.: Champions League, Real Madrid vs. Manchester City
5 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Colon vs. Cerro Porteno
7 p.m.: Cali vs. Cortinthians
9 pm: Tolima vs. Valley Independent
ESPN2
5 pm: Libertadores Cup, Córdoba Workshops vs. flamingo
7 p.m.: Always Ready vs. Boca Juniors
9 pm: Sporting Cristal vs. catholic
FOX SPORTS 3
7 pm: Copa Libertadores, Olympia vs. Penarol
DIRECTV
5:15 p.m.: South American Cup, Antofagasta vs. Quito
5:15 p.m.: Metropolitans vs. Montevideo
7:30 p.m.: Fluminense vs. Junior
7:30 p.m.: Barcelona vs. Lanus
STAR +
9 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Dodgers vs. giants
ESPN4
5:15 pm: South American Cup, Atlético GO vs. Defense and Justice
ESPN3
10 am: day of the Madrid ATP
1 pm: day of the Madrid ATP
RCN CHANNEL
10:30 am: stage of the Youth Tour
Sports
May 03, 2022, 11:10 PM
