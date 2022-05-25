Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Sports schedule for Wednesday, May 25

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2022
in Sports
Big leagues

Big leagues.

Libertadores Cup, South American Cup, Conference League.

ESPN
2 pm: Conference League Final, Rome vs. Feyenoord
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Colo Colo vs. Fortress
7pm: Minairo vs. Tolima

FOX SPORTS 2
7pm: Copa Libertadores, Penarol vs. Colon

FOX SPORTS 3
7pm: Copa Libertadores, Cerro Porteno vs. Olympia

ESPN3
10:30 a.m.: Roland Garros day
5:15 p.m.: South American Cup, Lanus vs. Metropolitans
7:30 pm: independent vs. Ceara

DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
7 am: Giro d’Italia stage
5:15 p.m.: South American Cup, Sao Paulo vs. Ayacucho
5:15 p.m.: Montevideo vs. Barcelona

WIN SPORTS
6pm: First B, Lions vs. Llaneros

T&C
1:05 p.m.: Argentina football, Platense vs. Belgrano
3:10 p.m.: gymnastics vs. linemen

ESPN4
7.30pm: NBA, Miami vs. Boston

STAR +
8:30 pm: Major League Baseball, Angels vs. rangers

