Sports schedule for Wednesday, May 25

May 24, 2022, 11:37 PM
ESPN
2 pm: Conference League Final, Rome vs. Feyenoord
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Colo Colo vs. Fortress
7pm: Minairo vs. Tolima
FOX SPORTS 2
7pm: Copa Libertadores, Penarol vs. Colon
FOX SPORTS 3
7pm: Copa Libertadores, Cerro Porteno vs. Olympia
ESPN3
10:30 a.m.: Roland Garros day
5:15 p.m.: South American Cup, Lanus vs. Metropolitans
7:30 pm: independent vs. Ceara
DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
7 am: Giro d’Italia stage
5:15 p.m.: South American Cup, Sao Paulo vs. Ayacucho
5:15 p.m.: Montevideo vs. Barcelona
WIN SPORTS
6pm: First B, Lions vs. Llaneros
T&C
1:05 p.m.: Argentina football, Platense vs. Belgrano
3:10 p.m.: gymnastics vs. linemen
ESPN4
7.30pm: NBA, Miami vs. Boston
STAR +
8:30 pm: Major League Baseball, Angels vs. rangers
May 24, 2022, 11:37 PM
