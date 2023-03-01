Sports schedule for Wednesday March 1st

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Charlotte faces Philadelphia in the NBA.
NBA, Copa Libertadores, Colombian soccer.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
WIN SPORTS
4 pm: Primera B, Fortaleza vs. tigers
WIN SPORTS +
8 pm Colombian soccer, Cali vs. Pereira
espn 2
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Hurricane vs. boston river
7:30 p.m.: Mineiro vs. carabobo
10 p.m.: NBA, Portland vs. New Orleans
ESPN
2:45 p.m.: England soccer, Arsenal vs. Everton
7 pm: Copa Libertadores, Medellín vs. The National
STAR+
2:45 p.m.: England soccer, Manchester United vs. West Ham
3 p.m.: Liverpool vs. wolves
DIRECTV
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Osasuna vs. Athletic
ESPN 4
7 pm: Argentine soccer, Boca Juniors vs. Patronage
ESPN 3
7:30 p.m.: NBA, Boston vs. cleveland
#Sports #schedule #Wednesday #March #1st
