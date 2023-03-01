Wednesday, March 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Wednesday March 1st

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 1, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports schedule for Wednesday March 1st


close

nba

Charlotte faces Philadelphia in the NBA.

Charlotte faces Philadelphia in the NBA.

NBA, Copa Libertadores, Colombian soccer.

See also  Joe Biden insults Fox reporter for a microphone that was left on

WIN SPORTS
4 pm: Primera B, Fortaleza vs. tigers

WIN SPORTS +
8 pm Colombian soccer, Cali vs. Pereira

espn 2
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Hurricane vs. boston river
7:30 p.m.: Mineiro vs. carabobo
10 p.m.: NBA, Portland vs. New Orleans

ESPN
2:45 p.m.: England soccer, Arsenal vs. Everton
7 pm: Copa Libertadores, Medellín vs. The National

STAR+
2:45 p.m.: England soccer, Manchester United vs. West Ham
3 p.m.: Liverpool vs. wolves

DIRECTV
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Osasuna vs. Athletic

ESPN 4
7 pm: Argentine soccer, Boca Juniors vs. Patronage

ESPN 3
7:30 p.m.: NBA, Boston vs. cleveland

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Wednesday #March #1st

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Paolo Fox horoscope today Wednesday 1 March 2023: Aries – Virgo

Paolo Fox horoscope today Wednesday 1 March 2023: Aries - Virgo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result