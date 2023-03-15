Wednesday, March 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Wednesday March 15

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports schedule for Wednesday March 15


close

Daniel Medvedev

Daniel Medvedev.

Daniel Medvedev.

Colombian soccer, cycling, Champions League, tennis.

espn 2
3 p.m.: Champions League, Napoli vs. eintracht
7 pm: Copa Libertadores, Medellín vs. Magellan

See also  Why the US and Other Countries Refuse to Send F-16s to Ukraine

ESPN
3 pm: Champions League, Real Madrid vs. Liverpool
7:30 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Mineiro vs. millionaires

WIN SPORTS
6 pm: Colombian soccer, Llaneros vs. jaguars
8:05 p.m.: Lions vs. Cali

STAR+
2:30 p.m.: England football, Southampton vs. brentford
3 p.m.: Brighton vs. Crystal Palace

ESPN 3
1 pm: Indian Wells Day
6:30 p.m.: NBA, Cleveland vs. Philadelphia

DIRECTV
8:30 a.m.: Milano Torino

CLARO SPORTS
10 am: Track Nations Cup day.

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

See also  Belarus tracks down Russians hiding from the mobilization, according to local media

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Wednesday #March

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Woman auctions house in village for 5,555 euros – and finds happiness

Woman auctions house in village for 5,555 euros – and finds happiness

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result