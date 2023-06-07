Sports schedule for Wednesday June 8

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Heat vs. Nuggets, in game 2.
Heat vs. Nuggets, in game 2.
Libertadores Cup, South American Cup Roland Garros, Criterium Dauphiné.
FOX SPORTS 2
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Argentinos Juniors vs. Liverpool
7:30 p.m.: Palmeiras vs. Barcelona
ESPN
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Nacional vs. International
7 p.m.: Aucas vs. nublense
ESPN 4
7:55 am: stage of the Criterium Dauphiné
7:30 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, River Plate vs. fluminense
9 p.m.: The Strongest vs. Sporting Cristal
DIRECTV
7 pm: South American Cup, Students vs. bragantino
7 p.m.: Blooming vs. Audax
espn 2
4 am: Roland Garros day
ESPN 3
1:30 pm: Roland Garros day
