Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Sports schedule for Wednesday June 8

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 7, 2023
in Sports
Heat vs. Nuggets, in game 2.


Miami

Heat vs. Nuggets, in game 2.

Heat vs. Nuggets, in game 2.

Libertadores Cup, South American Cup Roland Garros, Criterium Dauphiné.

FOX SPORTS 2
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Argentinos Juniors vs. Liverpool
7:30 p.m.: Palmeiras vs. Barcelona

ESPN
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Nacional vs. International
7 p.m.: Aucas vs. nublense

ESPN 4
7:55 am: stage of the Criterium Dauphiné
7:30 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, River Plate vs. fluminense
9 p.m.: The Strongest vs. Sporting Cristal

DIRECTV
7 pm: South American Cup, Students vs. bragantino
7 p.m.: Blooming vs. Audax

espn 2
4 am: Roland Garros day

ESPN 3
1:30 pm: Roland Garros day

Sports

"Tonali remembers De Rossi": Pioli is unbalanced, FIFA says that ...

