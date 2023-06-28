Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Sports schedule for Wednesday June 28

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Wednesday June 28

Wimbledon

Wimbledon logo.

Wimbledon logo.

Libertadores Cup, South American Cup.

ESPN
5 pm: Libertadores Cup,
International vs. Medellin
7:30 p.m.: Flamengo vs. aucas

STAR+
5 am: Wimbledon qualifiers
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Nacional vs. metropolitan
6:30 p.m.: Gold Cup, Jamaica vs. Trinidad and Tobago

ESPN 4
7:30 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Racing vs. nublense

FOX SPORTS 3
5 pm: South American Cup, Students vs. Orient Oil
7:30 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Corinthians vs. Liverpool

FOX SPORTS 2
7:30 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Independiente vs. Argentine Juniors

espn 2
5 pm: South American Cup, Bragantino vs. Tacuary
7:30 p.m.: Emelec vs. Danube

DIRECTV
9 pm: South American Cup, Santa Fe vs. goias

ESPN 3
8:30 pm: Gold Cup, San Cristóbal vs. USA

Sports

