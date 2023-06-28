Sports schedule for Wednesday June 28

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
ESPN
5 pm: Libertadores Cup,
International vs. Medellin
7:30 p.m.: Flamengo vs. aucas
STAR+
5 am: Wimbledon qualifiers
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Nacional vs. metropolitan
6:30 p.m.: Gold Cup, Jamaica vs. Trinidad and Tobago
ESPN 4
7:30 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Racing vs. nublense
FOX SPORTS 3
5 pm: South American Cup, Students vs. Orient Oil
7:30 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Corinthians vs. Liverpool
FOX SPORTS 2
7:30 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Independiente vs. Argentine Juniors
espn 2
5 pm: South American Cup, Bragantino vs. Tacuary
7:30 p.m.: Emelec vs. Danube
DIRECTV
9 pm: South American Cup, Santa Fe vs. goias
ESPN 3
8:30 pm: Gold Cup, San Cristóbal vs. USA
