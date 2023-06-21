Wednesday, June 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Wednesday June 21

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports schedule for Wednesday June 21

Close


Close

Miguel Angel Lopez

Miguel Ángel López wins the third stage of the Tour of Colombia.

Miguel Ángel López wins the third stage of the Tour of Colombia.

Colombian soccer, Vuelta a Colombia, friendly women’s soccer.

WIN SPORTS +
8 pm: Colombian soccer, Nacional vs. millionaires

SNAIL CHANNEL HD2
7:30 pm: Women’s friendly, Colombia vs. Panama

RCN CHANNEL
10:30 am: stage of the Tour of Colombia
7:30 pm: Women’s friendly, Colombia vs. Panama

STAR+
5 pm: Brazil soccer, Cruzeiro vs. Strength
5 p.m.: Sao Paulo vs. paranaense
7:30 p.m.: Bahia vs. palmeiras
7:30 p.m.: Fluminense vs. mineiro

ESPN 3
6 pm: Brazilian soccer, Santos vs. corinthians

espn 2
1:50 pm: Volleyball Nations League, Argentina vs. France

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Wednesday #June

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Was it under THREAT? Eduardo Yañez revealed that Angélica Rivera FORBIDDEN him to talk about her

Was it under THREAT? Eduardo Yañez revealed that Angélica Rivera FORBIDDEN him to talk about her

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result