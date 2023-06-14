Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Sports schedule for Wednesday June 14

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 14, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Wednesday June 14


Women’s soccer, volleyball, Tour of Switzerland.

WIN SPORTS
6 p.m.: Women’s soccer, Santa Fe vs. National
8.15 p.m.: America vs. Pereira

ESPN
1:45 p.m.: Uefa Nations League, Netherlands vs. Croatia

DIRECTV
7:30 am: stage of the Tour of Switzerland

MLB
channel 680
6 p.m.: Toronto vs. Baltimore

channel 681
12:10 p.m.: Brewers vs. Twins
7 p.m.: Angels vs. rangers

STAR+
7:30 am Nations Volleyball League, Netherlands vs. Türkiye
6:30 p.m.: Brazil vs. Korea

Sports

Recommended

