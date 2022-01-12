Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Sports schedule for Wednesday, January 12

January 12, 2022
Chelsea

Chelsea vs. Liverpool.

Football from England, Spain, Italy, NBA.

STAR +
8 am: Africa Cup of Nations, Tunisia vs. Mali
11am: Mauritania vs. Gambia
2 pm: Guinea vs. Ivory Coat
2:45 pm: England soccer, West Ham vs. Norwich

ESPN 2
2.45 pm: England soccer, Tottenham vs. Chelsea
7:30 pm: NBA, Dallas vs. New York Knicks
10 pm: Brooklyn vs. Chicago

ESPN
3 pm: Italy soccer, Inter vs. Juventus

NBA
Channel 675
7 pm: Boston vs. Indiana
10 pm: Miami vs. Atalanta

Channel 676
9 pm: Cleveland vs. Utah

WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS +
1.30 pm :. friendlies, Santa Fe vs. Bolivar
.
