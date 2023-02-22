Sports schedule for Wednesday, February 22

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Medellin vs. Pereira, final League BetPlay 2022-II
Luis Eduardo Noriega. efe
Medellin vs. Pereira, final League BetPlay 2022-II
Champions League, Colombian soccer, Copa Libertadores.
WIN SPORTS
5:30 p.m.: Colombian soccer, Envigado vs. Atlantic
9 p.m.: Once Caldas vs. cucuta
STAR+
6 pm: Mexico soccer, Tepatitlán vs. miners
8:05 p.m.: Deer vs. scorpions
ESPN 4
7 pm: Argentina soccer, Banfield vs. River Plate
ESPN
3 p.m.: Champions League, Inter vs. Porto
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, El Nacional vs. Medellin
espn 2
3 p.m.: Champions League, Leipzig vs. Manchester City
7 pm: Copa Libertadores, Boston River vs. Hurricane
Sports
