Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Sports schedule for Wednesday, February 22

February 22, 2023
Sports schedule for Wednesday, February 22


Medellin vs. Pereira, final League BetPlay 2022-II

Champions League, Colombian soccer, Copa Libertadores.

WIN SPORTS
5:30 p.m.: Colombian soccer, Envigado vs. Atlantic
9 p.m.: Once Caldas vs. cucuta

STAR+
6 pm: Mexico soccer, Tepatitlán vs. miners
8:05 p.m.: Deer vs. scorpions

ESPN 4
7 pm: Argentina soccer, Banfield vs. River Plate

ESPN
3 p.m.: Champions League, Inter vs. Porto
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, El Nacional vs. Medellin

espn 2
3 p.m.: Champions League, Leipzig vs. Manchester City
7 pm: Copa Libertadores, Boston River vs. Hurricane

