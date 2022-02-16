Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Sports schedule for Wednesday, February 16

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2022
in Sports
Ivan Sosa

Ivan Sosa

Photo:

Press Team Movistar

Champions League, Colombian soccer, cycling.

ESPN
3pm: Champions League, Inter vs. Liverpool
5.15pm: Libertadores Cup, Bolivar vs. Laura
7:30 pm: Olympia vs. Cesar Vallejo

ESPN3
3pm: Spanish soccer, Atletico Madrid vs. I raised

ESPN2
3pm: Champions League, Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich
5 pm: Argentine football, Aldosivi vs. Boca Juniors
7:30 pm: River Plate vs. Patronage

DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
9 a.m.: Tour of Andalusia
11am: Tour of the Algarve

WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS +
2 pm: Colombian football, Pereira vs. Jaguars
4:05 p.m.: Tolima vs. Santa Fe
6:10 p.m.: millionaires vs. Golden Eagles
8:15 p.m.: Medellin vs. Junior

