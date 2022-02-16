Sports schedule for Wednesday, February 16

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Ivan Sosa
Press Team Movistar
Champions League, Colombian soccer, cycling.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 15, 2022, 11:08 PM
ESPN
3pm: Champions League, Inter vs. Liverpool
5.15pm: Libertadores Cup, Bolivar vs. Laura
7:30 pm: Olympia vs. Cesar Vallejo
ESPN3
3pm: Spanish soccer, Atletico Madrid vs. I raised
ESPN2
3pm: Champions League, Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich
5 pm: Argentine football, Aldosivi vs. Boca Juniors
7:30 pm: River Plate vs. Patronage
DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
9 a.m.: Tour of Andalusia
11am: Tour of the Algarve
WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS +
2 pm: Colombian football, Pereira vs. Jaguars
4:05 p.m.: Tolima vs. Santa Fe
6:10 p.m.: millionaires vs. Golden Eagles
8:15 p.m.: Medellin vs. Junior
sports
February 15, 2022, 11:08 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Wednesday #February
Leave a Reply