Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Sports schedule for Wednesday, February 1

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 1, 2023
in Sports
Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant (right) in action against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kevin Durant (right) in action against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Football from Spain, Italy, France and the NBA.

ESPN
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Betis vs. Barcelona

ESPN 4
1 pm: France soccer, Nantes vs. Marseilles
ESPN 3
3 pm: France soccer, Lyon vs. Stade Brestois

STAR+
12 m.: German soccer, Leipzig vs. Hoffenheim
12 m.: Italian soccer, Fiorentina vs. Turin
3 pm: France soccer, Montpellier vs. psg
3 p.m.: Monaco vs. auxerre
3 p.m.: Lens vs. Nice

ESPN BONUS
12 m.: German soccer, Mainz vs. Bayern Munich

espn 2
7:30 p.m.: NBA, Boston vs. Brooklyn
10 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Atlanta

Sports

