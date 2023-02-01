Sports schedule for Wednesday, February 1

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Kevin Durant (right) in action against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Football from Spain, Italy, France and the NBA.
ESPN
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Betis vs. Barcelona
ESPN 4
1 pm: France soccer, Nantes vs. Marseilles
ESPN 3
3 pm: France soccer, Lyon vs. Stade Brestois
STAR+
12 m.: German soccer, Leipzig vs. Hoffenheim
12 m.: Italian soccer, Fiorentina vs. Turin
3 pm: France soccer, Montpellier vs. psg
3 p.m.: Monaco vs. auxerre
3 p.m.: Lens vs. Nice
ESPN BONUS
12 m.: German soccer, Mainz vs. Bayern Munich
espn 2
7:30 p.m.: NBA, Boston vs. Brooklyn
10 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Atlanta
