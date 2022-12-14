Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Sports schedule for Wednesday, December 14

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 14, 2022
in Sports
Criticism rains down on the player.

Qatar World Cup, hockey and NBA.

DIRECTV
2 pm: Qatar World Cup, France vs. Morocco

SNAIL CHANNEL
2 pm: Qatar World Cup, France vs. Morocco

RCN CHANNEL
2 pm: Qatar World Cup, France vs. Morocco

STAR+
3 pm: Scottish Premier Championship, Rangers vs. Nibernien
7 pm: World Weight Day

ESPN 3
5 p.m.: Hockey, Women’s Pro League, Argentina vs. Netherlands
7:30 p.m.: Hockey, Men’s Pro League, Argentina vs. Netherlands

espn 2
7:30 p.m.: NBA, Bulls vs. knicks

nba
channel 675
6 p.m.: Kings vs. raptors
10 p.m.: Clippers vs. Timberwolves

channel 676
10:30 p.m.: Trail Blazers vs. spurs

Sports

