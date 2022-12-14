Sports schedule for Wednesday, December 14

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Criticism rains down on the player.
December 13, 2022, 10:24 PM
DIRECTV
2 pm: Qatar World Cup, France vs. Morocco
SNAIL CHANNEL
2 pm: Qatar World Cup, France vs. Morocco
RCN CHANNEL
2 pm: Qatar World Cup, France vs. Morocco
STAR+
3 pm: Scottish Premier Championship, Rangers vs. Nibernien
7 pm: World Weight Day
ESPN 3
5 p.m.: Hockey, Women’s Pro League, Argentina vs. Netherlands
7:30 p.m.: Hockey, Men’s Pro League, Argentina vs. Netherlands
espn 2
7:30 p.m.: NBA, Bulls vs. knicks
nba
channel 675
6 p.m.: Kings vs. raptors
10 p.m.: Clippers vs. Timberwolves
channel 676
10:30 p.m.: Trail Blazers vs. spurs
December 13, 2022, 10:24 PM
