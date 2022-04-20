Sports schedule for Wednesday, April 20

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
April 19, 2022, 10:21 PM
WIN SPORTS
3:30 pm: Colombia Cup, America vs. Magdalena Union
WIN SPORTS +
6pm: Colombian Cup, Junior vs. Santa Fe
8pm: National vs. Once Caldas
DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
12 m.: Spanish soccer, Atletico Madrid vs. Grenade
1 pm: Celtic vs. Getafe
ESPN3
11:45 p.m.: Italy soccer, Udinese vs. Salernitana
2:30 pm: Spanish football, Osasuna vs. real Madrid
STAR+
1:45 p.m.: England football, Everton v. leicester
1:45 p.m.: Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace
1:45 p.m.: Chelsea vs. Arsenal
2 pm: Manchester City vs. Brighton
T&C
12 m.: Argentine football, Newell’s vs. banfield
2:30 pm: Velez vs. Central Cordoba
5 pm: Lanus vs. central rosary
ESPN
2 pm: France football, Angers vs. PSG
6pm: Córdoba Workshops vs. River Plate
7:30 pm: Boca Juniors vs. Godoy Cruz
ESPN2
2 pm: Italy soccer, Juventus vs. Fiorentina
6pm: NBA, Brooklyn vs. Boston
8pm: Chicago vs. milwaukee
Sports
April 19, 2022, 10:21 PM
