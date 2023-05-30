Sports schedule for Tuesday, May 30

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Carlos Alcaraz
Cristobal Herrera-ulashkevich. efe
Carlos Alcaraz
First B, Major Leagues and Ronald Garros.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
WIN SPORTS +
6 pm: Primera B, Llaneros vs. Real Cartagena
8:05 p.m.: Quindío vs. Strength
DIRECTV
12:30 pm: U-20 World Cup, United States vs. New Zealand
4 p.m.: Uzbekistan vs. Israel
espn 2
4 am: Ronald Garros day
ESPN 3
1.30 pm: Roland Garros day
8 p.m.: WNBA, Seattle vs. NY
ESPN BONUS
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Nets vs. Phillies
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Tuesday
Leave a Reply