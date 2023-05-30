Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Sports schedule for Tuesday, May 30

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 30, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Tuesday, May 30


Carlos Alcaraz

First B, Major Leagues and Ronald Garros.

WIN SPORTS +
6 pm: Primera B, Llaneros vs. Real Cartagena
8:05 p.m.: Quindío vs. Strength

DIRECTV
12:30 pm: U-20 World Cup, United States vs. New Zealand
4 p.m.: Uzbekistan vs. Israel

espn 2
4 am: Ronald Garros day

ESPN 3
1.30 pm: Roland Garros day
8 p.m.: WNBA, Seattle vs. NY

ESPN BONUS
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Nets vs. Phillies

Sports

