Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Sports schedule for Tuesday, May 17

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2022
in Sports
Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors.

Premier League, Giro d’Italia, Copa Libertadores and Suramericana.

ESPN
1:45 p.m.: England football, Southampton vs. Liverpool
5:15 PM Libertadores Cup, RB. Bragantino vs. students from La Plata.
7:30 PM Boca Juniors vs. Corinthians.

ESPN2
5:15 PM Copa Libertadores, Penarol vs. Cerro Porteno.

STAR+
12PM Greek Super League, AEK FC vs. Olympiacos.
6PM: Major Leagues, Red Sox vs. stars

WIN SPORTS / WIN SPORTS+
11AM: Basketball League, Búcaros vs. titans
3 PM Women’s League, Deportivo Cali vs. Millionaires.
5:30 PM B tournament, Lions vs. Royal Cartagena.

FOX SPORTS 2
7:30 PM: Libertadores Cup, Flamengo vs. catholic

DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
8AM: Giro d’Italia stage
5:15 PM: South American Cup, International vs. Medellin
7:30 PM: Junior vs. Oil East

Sports

