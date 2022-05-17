Sports schedule for Tuesday, May 17

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
May 16, 2022, 10:57 PM
ESPN
1:45 p.m.: England football, Southampton vs. Liverpool
5:15 PM Libertadores Cup, RB. Bragantino vs. students from La Plata.
7:30 PM Boca Juniors vs. Corinthians.
ESPN2
5:15 PM Copa Libertadores, Penarol vs. Cerro Porteno.
STAR+
12PM Greek Super League, AEK FC vs. Olympiacos.
6PM: Major Leagues, Red Sox vs. stars
WIN SPORTS / WIN SPORTS+
11AM: Basketball League, Búcaros vs. titans
3 PM Women’s League, Deportivo Cali vs. Millionaires.
5:30 PM B tournament, Lions vs. Royal Cartagena.
FOX SPORTS 2
7:30 PM: Libertadores Cup, Flamengo vs. catholic
DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
8AM: Giro d’Italia stage
5:15 PM: South American Cup, International vs. Medellin
7:30 PM: Junior vs. Oil East
