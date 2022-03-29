Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Sports schedule for Tuesday, March 29

March 29, 2022
March 29, 2022
in Sports
NBA

Oklahoma, NBA.

World Cup qualifiers, Miami Open, NBA, attractions.

6:30 pm: World Cup qualifiers, Bolivia vs. Brazil
6:30 p.m.: Ecuador vs. Argentina
6:30 p.m.: Chile vs. Uruguay
6:30 p.m.: Peru vs. Paraguay

6.30pm: World Cup qualifiers, Venezuela vs. Colombia

10 a.m.: day of the Miami Open
6pm: Miami Open Matchday

Channel 610 or 619
9 a.m.: friendly, Croatia vs. Bulgaria
11am: Denmark vs. Serbian
1:30pm: Turkey vs. Italy
1:45 p.m.: World Cup qualifiers, Poland vs. Sweden
1:45 p.m.: friendly, Spain vs. Iceland
1:45 p.m.: Holland vs. Germany
1:45 p.m.: England vs. Ivory Coast
2:15 p.m.: France vs. South Africa

5:35 a.m.: World Cup qualifiers, Japan vs. Vietnam
6:30 a.m: Iran vs. Lebanon
8:45 a.m.: UAE vs. South Korea
1:30pm: Saudi Arabia vs. Australia

12 m.: World Cup qualifiers, Senegal vs. Egypt

1:45 p.m.: World Cup qualifiers, Portugal vs. Macedonia

channel 675
6:30 pm: Detroit vs. brooklyn

