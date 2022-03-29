Sports schedule for Tuesday, March 29

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Oklahoma, NBA.
World Cup qualifiers, Miami Open, NBA, attractions.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 28, 2022, 10:44 PM
PLAY SNAIL
6:30 pm: World Cup qualifiers, Bolivia vs. Brazil
6:30 p.m.: Ecuador vs. Argentina
6:30 p.m.: Chile vs. Uruguay
6:30 p.m.: Peru vs. Paraguay
SNAIL CHANNEL
6.30pm: World Cup qualifiers, Venezuela vs. Colombia
ESPN3
10 a.m.: day of the Miami Open
6pm: Miami Open Matchday
DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
9 a.m.: friendly, Croatia vs. Bulgaria
11am: Denmark vs. Serbian
1:30pm: Turkey vs. Italy
1:45 p.m.: World Cup qualifiers, Poland vs. Sweden
1:45 p.m.: friendly, Spain vs. Iceland
1:45 p.m.: Holland vs. Germany
1:45 p.m.: England vs. Ivory Coast
2:15 p.m.: France vs. South Africa
STAR+
5:35 a.m.: World Cup qualifiers, Japan vs. Vietnam
6:30 a.m: Iran vs. Lebanon
8:45 a.m.: UAE vs. South Korea
1:30pm: Saudi Arabia vs. Australia
ESPN
12 m.: World Cup qualifiers, Senegal vs. Egypt
ESPN2
1:45 p.m.: World Cup qualifiers, Portugal vs. Macedonia
NBA
channel 675
6:30 pm: Detroit vs. brooklyn
sports
March 28, 2022, 10:44 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Tuesday #March
Leave a Reply