Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Sports schedule for Tuesday, March 14

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 14, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Tuesday, March 14


Bucks vs. suns

Action from the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.

Photo:

Christian Petersen. Getty Images/AFP

Action from the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

Colombian soccer, Champions League, tennis and NBA.

WIN SPORTS +
6 pm: Colombian soccer, Tolima vs. Equity
8:10 p.m.: Santa Fe vs. America

ESPN
3 p.m.: Champions League, Manchester City vs. leipzig

espn 2
3 pm: Champions League, Porto vs. Inter

ESPN 3
1 pm: Indian Wells ATP 1,000 day
8 pm: Indian Wells ATP 1,000 day

STAR+
7 p.m.: NHL, New York vs. Washington

nba
channel 675
6 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Charlotte
9 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix

CHANNEL 676
6 p.m.: Detroit vs. Washington

