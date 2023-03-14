Sports schedule for Tuesday, March 14

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Action from the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.
Christian Petersen. Getty Images/AFP
Action from the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.
Colombian soccer, Champions League, tennis and NBA.
WIN SPORTS +
6 pm: Colombian soccer, Tolima vs. Equity
8:10 p.m.: Santa Fe vs. America
ESPN
3 p.m.: Champions League, Manchester City vs. leipzig
espn 2
3 pm: Champions League, Porto vs. Inter
ESPN 3
1 pm: Indian Wells ATP 1,000 day
8 pm: Indian Wells ATP 1,000 day
STAR+
7 p.m.: NHL, New York vs. Washington
nba
channel 675
6 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Charlotte
9 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix
CHANNEL 676
6 p.m.: Detroit vs. Washington
Sports
