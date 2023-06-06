Sports schedule for Tuesday, June 6

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Carlos Alcaraz
Matthew Stockman. Getty Images/AFP
Carlos Alcaraz
Copa Libertadores, South American Cup, Primera B, Roland garros,
ESPN 4
7:55 am: stage of the Dauphiné criterium
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Paranaense vs. Freedom
7 p.m.: Boca Juniors vs. Colo Colo
ESPN
5 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Monagas vs. Pereira
7 pm: South American Cup, America vs. millionaires
FOX SPORTS 2
7 pm: South American Cup, Melgar vs. Patronage
espn 2
7 pm: Copa Libertadores, Alianza Lima vs. mineiro
9 p.m.: Bolivar vs. Cerro Porteño
5 pm: South American Cup, Peñarol vs. Defense and Justice
DIRECTV
7 pm: South American Cup, Tigre vs. Puerto Cabello
7:30 p.m.: Saints vs. Newell’s
9 p.m.: LDQ vs. Botafogo
WIN SPORTS
6 pm: Primera B. Cortuluá vs. patriots
8:05 p.m.: Valledupar vs. cortulua
ESPN
1:30 pm: Roland Garros day
