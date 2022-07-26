Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Sports schedule for Tuesday, July 26

July 26, 2022
in Sports
Big leagues

Big leagues.

Big leagues.

Women’s America’s Cup, Major Leagues, Women’s Tour de France.

WIN SPORTS
2:15 p.m.: First B, Lions vs. Llaneros
4:40 pm: Colombian soccer, Patriots vs. Jaguars

WIN SPORTS +
7 pm: Women’s America Cup, Brazil vs. Paraguay

STAR +
2 pm: friendly, Benfica vs. newcastle
2 p.m. Women’s Euro Cup, England vs. Sweden
9:05 pm: Mexican soccer, San Luis vs. Blue Cross
DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
7 pm: Women’s America Cup, Brazil vs. Paraguay
7:30 p.m.: friendly, Barcelona vs. Juventus
9:30 p.m.: Real Madrid vs. America

ESPN3
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Mets vs. yankees

BRAND CLEAR
9:05 pm: Mexican soccer, León vs. Toluca

ESPN EXTRA
9:15am: Women’s Tour de France stage

