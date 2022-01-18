Sports schedule for Tuesday, January 18

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Naomi Osaka, Japanese tennis player.
Naomi Osaka, Japanese tennis player.
Football England, Italy, Australian Open.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 17, 2022, 10:12 PM
DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
2 pm: Spanish soccer, Betis vs. Alaves
3:30 pm: Cadiz vs. Spain
STAR +
11am: African Cup of Nations, Zimbabwe vs. Guinea
11am: Malawi vs. Senegal
2 pm: Gabon vs. Morocco
2 pm: Ghana vs. Comoros
2:30 pm: England football, Burnley vs. watford
3pm: Brighton vs. Chelsea
7pm: football in Argentina, workshops in Córdoba vs. Independent
ESPN3
3pm: Italy soccer, Juventus vs. Sampdoria
ESPN2
7pm: Australian Open day
sports
January 17, 2022, 10:12 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Sports #schedule #Tuesday #January
Leave a Reply