Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Sports schedule for Tuesday, January 18

January 18, 2022
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka, Japanese tennis player.

Naomi Osaka, Japanese tennis player.

Football England, Italy, Australian Open.

DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
2 pm: Spanish soccer, Betis vs. Alaves
3:30 pm: Cadiz vs. Spain

STAR +
11am: African Cup of Nations, Zimbabwe vs. Guinea
11am: Malawi vs. Senegal
2 pm: Gabon vs. Morocco
2 pm: Ghana vs. Comoros
2:30 pm: England football, Burnley vs. watford
3pm: Brighton vs. Chelsea
7pm: football in Argentina, workshops in Córdoba vs. Independent

ESPN3
3pm: Italy soccer, Juventus vs. Sampdoria

ESPN2
7pm: Australian Open day

