Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Sports schedule for Tuesday, January 11

January 11, 2022
NBA

Golden State Warriors, to the finals.

England football, African Cup, NBA.

STAR +
8 am: African Cup of Nations, Algeria vs. Sierra Leone
12 m .: Sudan vs. Guinea
2:45 pm: Italy soccer, Cagliari vs. Bologna
2:45 pm: England soccer, Southampton vs. Brentford

ESPN 2
11am: Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria vs. Egypt
9 pm: WTA Adelaide International

NBA
Channel 675
7 pm: Oklahoma vs. Washington
10 pm: Phoenix vs. Toronto

Channel 676
8 pm: Golden State vs. Memphis

