Sports schedule for Tuesday, February 8

Steph Curry, the lethal shooter who transformed basketball
February 07, 2022, 11:32 PM
WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS +
6pm: Colombian football, Medellin vs. Cortuluá
8:05 p.m.: Pereira vs. Once Caldas
ESPN3
2:45 p.m.: England soccer, 2:45 p.m.: West Ham vs. watford
ESPN
3pm: Italy soccer, Inter vs. Rome
7:30 pm: Libertadores Cup, Montevideo City vs. Barcelona
STAR+
2:45 p.m.: England football, Newcastle vs. Everton
ESPN2
3pm: England football, Burnley vs. Man Utd
NBA
channel 675
7:30 pm: Indiana vs. Atlanta
10pm: Minnesotavs. Sacrament
channel 676
9pm: New York vs. Denver
February 07, 2022, 11:32 PM
