Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Sports schedule for Tuesday, February 21

February 21, 2023
Sports schedule for Tuesday, February 21


Primera B, Champions League, Copa Libertadores.

ESPN
3 p.m.: Champions League, Liverpool vs. real Madrid
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Club Nacional vs. Sporting Cristal
6 pm: Curicó Unido vs. Cerro Porteño

WIN SPORTS
7:40 pm: First B, Lions vs. rangers

espn 2
3 p.m.: Champions League, Eintracht vs. Naples
7:30 p.m.: Super Cup, Independiente vs. flamenco

CLARO SPORTS
6:05 pm: Mexico soccer, Tlaxcala vs. Tapatío
10:05 p.m.: Maroons vs. golden

