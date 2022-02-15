Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Sports schedule for Tuesday, February 15

February 15, 2022
February 15, 2022
in Sports
NBA

Oklahoma, NBA.

Champions League, Colombian soccer, NBA.

ESPN
3pm: Champions League, PSG vs. Real Madrid

ESPN2
3pm: Champions League, Sporting vs. Manchester City

STAR +
3:15 p.m.: Premier League, Manchester United vs. Brighton

BRAND CLEAR
6pm: Mexican soccer, Tlaxcala vs. Celaya
8:05 p.m.: deer vs. TM Football Club

WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS+
6pm: Union Magdalena vs. Bucaramanga
8:05 p.m.: Envigado vs. National

NBA
channel 675
7:30 pm: Cleveland vs. Atlanta
9:30 pm: Charlotte vs. Minnesota

channel 676
8pm: Memphis vs. New Orleans

