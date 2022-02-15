Sports schedule for Tuesday, February 15

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Oklahoma, NBA.
Champions League, Colombian soccer, NBA.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 14, 2022, 11:23 PM
ESPN
3pm: Champions League, PSG vs. Real Madrid
ESPN2
3pm: Champions League, Sporting vs. Manchester City
STAR +
3:15 p.m.: Premier League, Manchester United vs. Brighton
BRAND CLEAR
6pm: Mexican soccer, Tlaxcala vs. Celaya
8:05 p.m.: deer vs. TM Football Club
WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS+
6pm: Union Magdalena vs. Bucaramanga
8:05 p.m.: Envigado vs. National
NBA
channel 675
7:30 pm: Cleveland vs. Atlanta
9:30 pm: Charlotte vs. Minnesota
channel 676
8pm: Memphis vs. New Orleans
sports
February 14, 2022, 11:23 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Tuesday #February
Leave a Reply