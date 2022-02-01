Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Sports schedule for Tuesday, February 1

February 1, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers

World Cup qualifiers, NBA, France football.

Snail Channel
3pm: World Cup qualifiers, Bolivia vs. Chile (Snail play)
6pm: Uruguay vs. Venezuela (Snail play)
6:30 pm: Argentina vs. Colombia
7:30 pm: Brazil vs. Paraguay (Snail play)

Star +
3pm: France football, Lyon vs. Marseilles

BRAND CLEAR
10:05 p.m.: Medical football, Venados vs. roadrunner

NBA
channel 675
7pm: New Orleans vs. detroit

Channel
676
8pm: Orlando vs. Chicago

