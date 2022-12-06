Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Sports schedule for Tuesday, December 6

December 6, 2022
Qatar World Cup, world weights, NBA.

DIRECTV
10 am: Qatar World Cup, Morocco vs. Spain
2 p.m.: Portugal vs. Swiss

SNAIL CHANNEL
10 am: Qatar World Cup, Morocco vs. Spain

RCN CHANNEL
10 am: Qatar World Cup, Morocco vs. Spain

STAR+
1 pm: Spanish soccer, Leganés vs. Mirandes
7:30 p.m.: NBA, Cleveland vs. los angeles lakers
10 p.m.: Denver vs. Dallas
8:30 p.m.: NHL, Dallas vs. Toronto

ESPN 3
4:30 pm: World Weights
7 pm: World Weights
TYC
11:30am: Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam 2022

