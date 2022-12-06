Sports schedule for Tuesday, December 6

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Francisco Mosquera
Raúl Arboleda. AFP
Francisco Mosquera
Qatar World Cup, world weights, NBA.
December 05, 2022, 10:12 PM
DIRECTV
10 am: Qatar World Cup, Morocco vs. Spain
2 p.m.: Portugal vs. Swiss
SNAIL CHANNEL
10 am: Qatar World Cup, Morocco vs. Spain
RCN CHANNEL
10 am: Qatar World Cup, Morocco vs. Spain
STAR+
1 pm: Spanish soccer, Leganés vs. Mirandes
7:30 p.m.: NBA, Cleveland vs. los angeles lakers
10 p.m.: Denver vs. Dallas
8:30 p.m.: NHL, Dallas vs. Toronto
ESPN 3
4:30 pm: World Weights
7 pm: World Weights
TYC
11:30am: Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam 2022
Sports
December 05, 2022, 10:12 PM
Leave a Reply