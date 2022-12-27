Tuesday, December 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Tuesday, December 27

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 27, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Bucks vs. suns

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right) stood out again with the Bucks in the NBA finals.

Photo:

Jonathan Daniel. AFP/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right) stood out again with the Bucks in the NBA finals.

England football, NBA.

STAR+
12 m.: Turkish Super League, Fenerbache vs. hatayspor
12:30 p.m.: England football, Chelsea vs. bournemouth
12:15 p.m.: Championship, Reading vs. swansea
3 p.m.: Burnley vs. Birmingham
7:30 p.m.: NHL, Columbus Blue vs. Buffalo

ESPN
3 p.m.: England soccer, Manchester United vs. Nottingham

nba
channel 675
7 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Washington
10 p.m.: Denver vs. Sacrament
channel 676
6:30 p.m.: New York vs. Dallas

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Tuesday #December

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Alert! Victoria-Matamoros highway closed due to oil spill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result