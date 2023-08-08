Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Sports schedule for Tuesday, August 8

August 8, 2023
Sports schedule for Tuesday, August 8

Houston Astros.

Houston Astros.

First B, friendly matches, Major Leagues.

ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Barcelona vs. Tottenham
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Fluminense vs. Argentine Juniors
7 p.m.: International vs. River Plate

FOX SPORTS 2
7 pm: Copa Libertadores, Paranaense vs. Bolivar

espn 2
5 pm: South American Cup, Fortaleza vs. Freedom
7 pm: Defense and Justice vs. Emelec

DIRECTV
6 am: Women’s World Cup, France vs. Morocco
7:30 p.m.: South American Cup, Newell’s vs. corinthians

WIN SPORTS +
6 pm: First B, Quindío vs. cortulua
8:05 p.m.: Tigers vs. cucuta

ESPN 3
10 am: Toronto ATP day

ESPN BONUS
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Mets vs. puppies

Sports

