Sports schedule for Tuesday, August 8

First B, friendly matches, Major Leagues.
ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Barcelona vs. Tottenham
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Fluminense vs. Argentine Juniors
7 p.m.: International vs. River Plate
FOX SPORTS 2
7 pm: Copa Libertadores, Paranaense vs. Bolivar
espn 2
5 pm: South American Cup, Fortaleza vs. Freedom
7 pm: Defense and Justice vs. Emelec
DIRECTV
6 am: Women’s World Cup, France vs. Morocco
7:30 p.m.: South American Cup, Newell’s vs. corinthians
WIN SPORTS +
6 pm: First B, Quindío vs. cortulua
8:05 p.m.: Tigers vs. cucuta
ESPN 3
10 am: Toronto ATP day
ESPN BONUS
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Mets vs. puppies
