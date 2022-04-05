Sports schedule for Tuesday, April 5

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Sergio Higuita.
Libertadores Cup, South American Cup, Champions League.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 04, 2022, 10:41 PM
ESPN
5:15 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Colon vs. Penarol
7:30 pm: Cali vs. Boca Juniors
ESPN4
5.15pm: Copa Libertadores, Olympia vs. Cerro Porteno
7:30 pm: Everton vs. George Wilsterman
FOX SPORTS
5.15pm: Libertadores Cup, Caracas vs. Paranaense
ESPN2
2 pm: Champions League, Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid
5:15 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Catholic University vs. La Calera Union
7:30 pm: Sporting Cristal vs. flamingo
ESPN3
5:15 p.m.: South American Cup, Banfield vs. Saints
7pm: NBA Chicago vs. milwaukee
WIN SPORTS
7:40 p.m.: First B, Athletic vs. Bogota
STAR +
10 a.m.: Charleston WTA day
10 a.m.: day of the WTA in Bogotá
sports
April 04, 2022, 10:41 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Tuesday #April
Leave a Reply