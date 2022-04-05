Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Sports schedule for Tuesday, April 5

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 5, 2022
in Sports
Sergio Higuita

Sergio Higuita.

Libertadores Cup, South American Cup, Champions League.

ESPN
5:15 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Colon vs. Penarol
7:30 pm: Cali vs. Boca Juniors

ESPN4
5.15pm: Copa Libertadores, Olympia vs. Cerro Porteno
7:30 pm: Everton vs. George Wilsterman

FOX SPORTS
5.15pm: Libertadores Cup, Caracas vs. Paranaense

ESPN2
2 pm: Champions League, Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid
5:15 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Catholic University vs. La Calera Union
7:30 pm: Sporting Cristal vs. flamingo

ESPN3
5:15 p.m.: South American Cup, Banfield vs. Saints
7pm: NBA Chicago vs. milwaukee

WIN SPORTS
7:40 p.m.: First B, Athletic vs. Bogota

STAR +
10 a.m.: Charleston WTA day
10 a.m.: day of the WTA in Bogotá

