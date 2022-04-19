Sports schedule for Tuesday, April 19

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Atlanta Braves.
Spanish football, Primera B, Major Leagues.
April 18, 2022, 10:40 PM
WIN SPORTS +
7:40 p.m.: First B, Real Cartagena vs. Guy
STAR+
12m: Spanish football, Mallorca vs. Alaves
2:40 p.m.: Villareal vs. Valencia
2 pm: England football, Liverpool vs. Man Utd
2 pm: Italy soccer, Inter vs. Milan
9pm: Mexico soccer, Mazatlan vs. Holy Lagoon
CLEAR SPORTS
7pm: Mexico soccer, Pachuca vs. Puebla
9pm: Guadalajara vs. Tijuana
ESPN3
9pm: Major League Baseball, Atlanta Los Angeles Dodgers
DIRECTV
Channel 610 0 619
1:45 p.m.: Germany football, Hamburg vs. Freiburg
2 pm: Spanish soccer, Betis vs. Elche
7pm: soccer of Mexico, Necaxa vs. tigers
9pm: Toluca vs. Juarez
Sports
April 18, 2022, 10:40 PM
