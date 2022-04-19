Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Sports schedule for Tuesday, April 19

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2022
Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves.

Spanish football, Primera B, Major Leagues.

WIN SPORTS +
7:40 p.m.: First B, Real Cartagena vs. Guy

STAR+
12m: Spanish football, Mallorca vs. Alaves
2:40 p.m.: Villareal vs. Valencia
2 pm: England football, Liverpool vs. Man Utd
2 pm: Italy soccer, Inter vs. Milan
9pm: Mexico soccer, Mazatlan vs. Holy Lagoon

CLEAR SPORTS
7pm: Mexico soccer, Pachuca vs. Puebla
9pm: Guadalajara vs. Tijuana

ESPN3
9pm: Major League Baseball, Atlanta Los Angeles Dodgers

DIRECTV
Channel 610 0 619
1:45 p.m.: Germany football, Hamburg vs. Freiburg
2 pm: Spanish soccer, Betis vs. Elche
7pm: soccer of Mexico, Necaxa vs. tigers
9pm: Toluca vs. Juarez

