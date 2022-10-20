Sunday, October 23, 2022
Sports schedule for Thursday, October 20

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 20, 2022
in Sports
LeBron

LeBron vs.

LeBron vs.

First B, England football, NBA.

WIN SPORTS
6 pm: first B, Tigers vs. huila
8 p.m.: Quindío vs. Royal Santander

CLEAR SPORTS
9 pm: Mexican Soccer, Pachuca vs. Monterey.

ESPN
12 m: Spanish football, Almería vs. Girona
2 p.m.: Barcelona vs. Villarreal

ESPN EXTRA
1 pm: Spanish soccer, Osasuna vs. Spanish

ESPN3
1:30 p.m.: England soccer, Fulham vs. Aston-Villa

ESPN2
2.15 p.m.: England football, Leicester vs. leeds

DIRECTV
3 pm: Women’s Copa Libertadores, America vs. Lima Alliance

FOX SPORTS 2
12 noon: Europa League, Arsenal vs. PSV

STAR+
6 p.m.: Brazil soccer, Sao Paulo vs. Coritiba
6:30 p.m.: NBA, Philadelphia vs. milwaukee
9 p.m.: Lakers vs. Clippers

Sports

