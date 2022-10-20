Sports schedule for Thursday, October 20

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
LeBron vs.
LeBron vs.
First B, England football, NBA.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 19, 2022, 10:24 PM
WIN SPORTS
6 pm: first B, Tigers vs. huila
8 p.m.: Quindío vs. Royal Santander
CLEAR SPORTS
9 pm: Mexican Soccer, Pachuca vs. Monterey.
ESPN
12 m: Spanish football, Almería vs. Girona
2 p.m.: Barcelona vs. Villarreal
ESPN EXTRA
1 pm: Spanish soccer, Osasuna vs. Spanish
ESPN3
1:30 p.m.: England soccer, Fulham vs. Aston-Villa
ESPN2
2.15 p.m.: England football, Leicester vs. leeds
DIRECTV
3 pm: Women’s Copa Libertadores, America vs. Lima Alliance
FOX SPORTS 2
12 noon: Europa League, Arsenal vs. PSV
STAR+
6 p.m.: Brazil soccer, Sao Paulo vs. Coritiba
6:30 p.m.: NBA, Philadelphia vs. milwaukee
9 p.m.: Lakers vs. Clippers
Sports
October 19, 2022, 10:24 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Thursday #October
Leave a Reply