Thursday, May 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Thursday, May 4

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 4, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports schedule for Thursday, May 4


close

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz

Photo:

Cristobal Herrera-ulashkevich. efe

Carlos Alcaraz

Colombian soccer, cycling, tennis.

See also  The cross between Iván Tapia and Ricardo Caruso Lombardi after the rise of Barracas Central

WIN SPORTS +
6:05 pm: Colombian soccer, Millonarios vs. Envigado
8:15 p.m.: National vs. America

ESPN
2 p.m.: England soccer, Brighton vs. Manchester Utd
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Racing vs. flamenco
9 p.m.: Pereira vs. Monagas

espn 2
1:35 p.m.: Italy soccer, Udinese vs. Naples
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Board of Trustees vs. melgar
7 p.m.: Freedom vs. paranaense

ESPN 3
6 am: day of the Madrid Tournament
2:30 pm: Spanish football, Sevilla vs. Spanish
5 pm: South American Cup, Gymnastics vs. goias
7 p.m.: Botafogo vs. LDU of Quito

DIRECTV
12:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Girona vs. Majorca
7 pm: South American Cup, Defense and Justice vs. Penarol
9 p.m.: University vs. Santa Fe

ESPN 4
8:30 am: Women’s Tour of Spain

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Thursday

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ceará wins on penalties to win the Northeast Cup title – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Ceará wins on penalties to win the Northeast Cup title - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result