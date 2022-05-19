Sports schedule for Thursday May 19

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Libertadores Cup, South American Cup, Giro d’Italia.
May 18, 2022, 11:38 PM
CLEAR SPORTS
7:30 am: Tour of Burgos Women
ESPN
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Mineiro vs. Independent
7 p.m.: River Plate vs. colo colo
9 p.m.: Cali vs. alwaysready
ESPN4
5:15 pm: South American Cup, Independent vs. Guaira
ESPN2
7:30 pm: South American Cup, Lanus vs. Montevideo
ESPN3
1:45 p.m.: England football, Everton vs. Crystal Palace1
5:15 pm: South American Cup, Metropolitans vs. Barcelona
DIRECTV
8 a.m.: stage of the Giro d’Italia
7:30 pm: South American Cup, Sao Paulo vs. George Wilsterman
STAR+
2 p.m.: England soccer, Chelsea vs. leicester
2 p.m.: Aston Villa vs. Burnley
WIN SPORTS
7:30 pm Basketball League, Team Cali vs. coffee growers
