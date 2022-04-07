Thursday, April 7, 2022
Sports schedule for Thursday, April 7

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2022
Camila Osorio

Camila Osorio, in action at the Monterrey Open.

Photo:

Press Camila Osorio

Camila Osorio, in action at the Monterrey Open.

Copa Libertadores, WTA in Bogotá, Basque Country.

ESPN
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Fortaleza vs. colo colo
7 p.m.: Students vs. Velez

ESPN2
9 pm: Copa Libertadores, The Strongest vs. Liberty

DIRECTV
Channel 610 0 619
5:15 pm: South American Cup, River Plate vs. Racing
5:15 p.m.: Cuiaba vs. Melgar

ESPN4
7:30 pm: South American Cup, Ayacucho vs. Sao Paulo

ESPN3
7.30 pm: South American Cup, Metropolitans vs. Lanus

WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS +
5:30 pm: Colombian soccer, Quindío vs. Once Caldas
8 p.m.: Santa Fe vs. Pasture

STAR +
10 a.m.: Charleston WTA Day
10 am: day of the WTA in Bogotá
11:45 a.m.: Europa League, Leipzig vs. Atalanta
2 p.m.: West Ham vs. lyons
2 p.m.: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Barcelona

COLOMBIAN SIGN
8:30 am: stage of the Tour of the Basque Country

