Sports schedule for Thursday, April 7

Camila Osorio, in action at the Monterrey Open.
Press Camila Osorio
Camila Osorio, in action at the Monterrey Open.
Copa Libertadores, WTA in Bogotá, Basque Country.
April 06, 2022, 10:57 PM
ESPN
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Fortaleza vs. colo colo
7 p.m.: Students vs. Velez
ESPN2
9 pm: Copa Libertadores, The Strongest vs. Liberty
DIRECTV
Channel 610 0 619
5:15 pm: South American Cup, River Plate vs. Racing
5:15 p.m.: Cuiaba vs. Melgar
ESPN4
7:30 pm: South American Cup, Ayacucho vs. Sao Paulo
ESPN3
7.30 pm: South American Cup, Metropolitans vs. Lanus
WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS +
5:30 pm: Colombian soccer, Quindío vs. Once Caldas
8 p.m.: Santa Fe vs. Pasture
STAR +
10 a.m.: Charleston WTA Day
10 am: day of the WTA in Bogotá
11:45 a.m.: Europa League, Leipzig vs. Atalanta
2 p.m.: West Ham vs. lyons
2 p.m.: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Barcelona
COLOMBIAN SIGN
8:30 am: stage of the Tour of the Basque Country
sports
