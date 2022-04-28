Sports schedule for Thursday, April 28

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Houston Astros.
South American Cup, Premier League, Vuelta a Romandía.
April 27, 2022, 10:20 PM
DirecTV Sports
5:15 p.m. South American Cup: Defense and Justice vs. League of Quito.
7:30 pm South American Cup: Oil East vs. Junior.
7:30 pm South American Cup: Barcelona vs. Metropolitans.
ESPN
1:45 p.m. Premier League: Manchester United vs. Chelsea.
ESPN2
2 p.m. Europa League: West Ham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt.
ESPN3
9 a.m. Golf, PGA Tour: Mexico Open, first round.
2 p.m. Europa League: Leipzig vs. Rangers.
ESPN4
8:30 a.m. Cycling: Tour de Romandie, stage 4.
ESPNExtra
2 p.m. Golf, PGA Tour: Mexico Open, first round.
Facebook Conmebol
5 pm Copa Libertadores: Catholic University vs. flamingo.
7 p.m. Libertadores Cup: Olympia vs. Colon.
9 p.m. Copa Libertadores: Always Ready vs. Cali.
Star+
1 pm Major League Baseball: White Sox vs. Royals.
1:45 p.m. Conference League: Feyenoord vs. Marseilles.
1:45 p.m. Conference League: Leicester vs. Rome.
5:15 p.m. South American Cup: Jorge Wilstermann vs. São Paulo.
7:30 pm South American Cup: Wanderers vs. Lanus.
WinSports
7:30 pm Professional Basketball League: Team Cali vs. Titans.
Sports
