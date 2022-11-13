Sports schedule for Sunday, November 13

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
November 12, 2022, 10:52 PM
WIN SPORTS+
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Santa Fe vs. Junior
7 p.m.: America vs. Grass
STAR+
6:30 a.m.: Italy soccer, Atalanta vs. Milan
9 a.m.: Hellas vs. Spezia
9 a.m.: Monza vs. Salernitana
12:30 pm: Gracia football, Olympiacos vs. AEK
2 p.m.: Brazil soccer, Corinthians vs. Miner
2 p.m.: Goias vs. Sao Paulo
2 p.m.: International vs. palm trees
ESPN2
9 a.m.: Italy soccer, Rome vs. Turin
12:55 pm: Formula 1 Brazilian GP
ESPN
7 a.m.: France soccer, PSG vs. auxerre
9am: England football, Brighton vs. Aston-Villa
11 a.m.: Fulham vs. Man Utd
2:45 p.m.: Italy soccer, Juventus vs. Latium
ESPN3
8 a.m.: ATP Tour Finals
12 noon: Italian football, Milan vs. Fiorentina
8 p.m.: NFL, San Francisco vs. The Angels
DIRECTV
6 a.m.: Copa del Rey, Mollerusa vs. Vallecano Ray
Sports
