Sunday, November 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Sunday, November 13

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 13, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Rafael Nadal

Nadal celebrates his move to the semi-final at Roland Garros.

Photo:

Charles Platiau / Reuters

Nadal celebrates his move to the semi-final at Roland Garros.

Colombian football, from Italy, England and Formula 1.

WIN SPORTS+
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Santa Fe vs. Junior
7 p.m.: America vs. Grass

STAR+
6:30 a.m.: Italy soccer, Atalanta vs. Milan
9 a.m.: Hellas vs. Spezia
9 a.m.: Monza vs. Salernitana
12:30 pm: Gracia football, Olympiacos vs. AEK
2 p.m.: Brazil soccer, Corinthians vs. Miner
2 p.m.: Goias vs. Sao Paulo
2 p.m.: International vs. palm trees

ESPN2
9 a.m.: Italy soccer, Rome vs. Turin
12:55 pm: Formula 1 Brazilian GP

ESPN
7 a.m.: France soccer, PSG vs. auxerre
9am: England football, Brighton vs. Aston-Villa
11 a.m.: Fulham vs. Man Utd
2:45 p.m.: Italy soccer, Juventus vs. Latium

ESPN3
8 a.m.: ATP Tour Finals
12 noon: Italian football, Milan vs. Fiorentina
8 p.m.: NFL, San Francisco vs. The Angels

DIRECTV
6 a.m.: Copa del Rey, Mollerusa vs. Vallecano Ray

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Sunday #November

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

All cannons point to Qatar (Last tango..., opinion)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result