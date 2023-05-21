Sports schedule for Sunday, May 21

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
WIN SPORTS +
6 p.m.: Boy vs. America
WIN SPORTS
3 pm: Primera B, Cortuluá vs. cucuta
ESPN 3
7 am: Spanish soccer, Rayo Vallecano vs. Spanish
9:15 a.m.: Atlético de Madrid vs. Osasuna
11.30 a.m.: Valencia vs. real Madrid
ESPN BONUS
11 a.m.: Naples vs. Inter
145 p.m.: Udinese vs. lazio
ESPN
7:30 a.m.: England football, West Ham vs. leeds
10 a.m.: Manchester City vs. Chelsea
STAR+
1.45 pm: France football, Auxerre vs. psg
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Flamengo vs. corinthians
6.30 pm: Argentine soccer, River Plate vs. Platense
SNAIL CHANNEL
1 pm: U-20 World Cup, Israel vs. Colombia
RCN CHANNEL
1 pm: U-20 World Cup, Israel vs. Colombia
DIRECTV
7 am: stage of the Giro d’Italia
4 pm: U-20 World Cup, Italy vs. Brazil
4 p.m.: Senegal vs. Japan
