Sunday, May 21, 2023
Sports schedule for Sunday, May 21

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Sunday, May 21


Magnus Cort.

Magnus Cort.

Colombian soccer, Giro d’Italia, England soccer.

WIN SPORTS +
6 p.m.: Boy vs. America

WIN SPORTS
3 pm: Primera B, Cortuluá vs. cucuta

ESPN 3
7 am: Spanish soccer, Rayo Vallecano vs. Spanish
9:15 a.m.: Atlético de Madrid vs. Osasuna
11.30 a.m.: Valencia vs. real Madrid

ESPN BONUS
11 a.m.: Naples vs. Inter
145 p.m.: Udinese vs. lazio

ESPN
7:30 a.m.: England football, West Ham vs. leeds
10 a.m.: Manchester City vs. Chelsea

STAR+
1.45 pm: France football, Auxerre vs. psg
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Flamengo vs. corinthians
6.30 pm: Argentine soccer, River Plate vs. Platense

SNAIL CHANNEL
1 pm: U-20 World Cup, Israel vs. Colombia

RCN CHANNEL
1 pm: U-20 World Cup, Israel vs. Colombia

DIRECTV
7 am: stage of the Giro d’Italia
4 pm: U-20 World Cup, Italy vs. Brazil
4 p.m.: Senegal vs. Japan

Sports

