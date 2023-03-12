Sports schedule for Sunday March 12

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
WIN SPORTS
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Aguilas vs. Pereira
8:30 p.m.: Oil company vs. Union Magdalena
WIN SPORTS +
6:10 p.m.: Junior vs. Envigado
DIRECTV
7:30 am: Tirreno-Adriatico stage
10:15 am: Spanish soccer, Sevilla vs. Almeria
12:30 p.m.: Villarreal vs. Betis
3 p.m.: Athletic vs. Barcelona
STAR+
6.30 am: Italian football, Lecce vs. Turin
9 a.m.: Hellas vs. Monza
9 a.m.: Cremonese vs. Fiorentina
2:45 p.m.: Juventus vs. sampdoria
ESPN
9 am: England football, West Ham vs. Arsenal
12 m.: Italian soccer, Rome vs. Sassuolo
4:15 pm: Argentine soccer, River Plate vs. Godoy Cruz
7:30 p.m.: Banfield vs. Boca Juniors
ESPN 3
7 am: Paris-Nice stage
10 p.m.: ATP 1,000, Indian Wells
espn 2
8 pm: NBA, Los Angeles Lakers vs. NY
Sports
