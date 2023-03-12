Sunday, March 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Sunday March 12

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 12, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports schedule for Sunday March 12


close

Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar.

Tadej Pogacar.

Colombian soccer, Paris-Nice, Serie A, Premier League.

WIN SPORTS
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Aguilas vs. Pereira
8:30 p.m.: Oil company vs. Union Magdalena

See also  Russia frees ex-US military detained for nine months

WIN SPORTS +
6:10 p.m.: Junior vs. Envigado

DIRECTV
7:30 am: Tirreno-Adriatico stage
10:15 am: Spanish soccer, Sevilla vs. Almeria
12:30 p.m.: Villarreal vs. Betis
3 p.m.: Athletic vs. Barcelona

STAR+
6.30 am: Italian football, Lecce vs. Turin
9 a.m.: Hellas vs. Monza
9 a.m.: Cremonese vs. Fiorentina
2:45 p.m.: Juventus vs. sampdoria

ESPN
9 am: England football, West Ham vs. Arsenal
12 m.: Italian soccer, Rome vs. Sassuolo
4:15 pm: Argentine soccer, River Plate vs. Godoy Cruz
7:30 p.m.: Banfield vs. Boca Juniors

ESPN 3
7 am: Paris-Nice stage
10 p.m.: ATP 1,000, Indian Wells

espn 2
8 pm: NBA, Los Angeles Lakers vs. NY

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Sunday #March

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Soccer, under suspicion of “cartelizing wages” in the Women’s League

Soccer, under suspicion of "cartelizing wages" in the Women's League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result