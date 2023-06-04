Sunday, June 4, 2023
Sports schedule for Sunday June 4

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 4, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Sunday June 4


nba

Denver vs. Miami, the NBA Finals.

Colombian soccer, Dauphiné, Roland Garros, Formula 1, NBA.

WIN SPORTS +
6:05 pm: Colombian soccer, Aguilas Doradas vs. National
8.15 pm: Oil Alliance vs. Grass

WIN SPORTS
4 pm: first B, Fortaleza vs. rangers

ESPN
11:30 am: Spanish soccer, Villarreal vs. Atletico Madrid
2 p.m.: Celtic vs. Barcelona

DIRECTV
11:30 am: Spanish soccer, Mallorca vs. Vallecano Ray
11:30 a.m.: Real Madrid vs. Athletic
12.30 pm: Sub-20 World Cup, South Korea vs. Nigeria
4 p.m.: United States vs. Uruguay

espn 2
11:30 a.m.: Italian soccer, Napoli vs. sampdoria
2 p.m.: Udinese vs. Juventus

STAR+
7:55 am: Race, Formula 1 Spanish GP
2 pm: Italy soccer, Rome vs. Spezia
2 p.m.: Milan vs. Hellas
2 p.m.: Atalanta vs. Monza
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Fluminense vs. bragantino

TYC
9 am: Argentine soccer. Union of Santa Fe vs. Gym
12 noon: San Lorenzo vs. Colon

ESPN 3
4:30 pm: Brazilian soccer, Palmeiras vs. Coritiba
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Dodgers vs. yankees

ESPN 4
8:15 am: stage of the Criterium Dauphine

Sports

