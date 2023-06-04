Sports schedule for Sunday June 4

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Denver vs. Miami, the NBA Finals.
Colombian soccer, Dauphiné, Roland Garros, Formula 1, NBA.
WIN SPORTS +
6:05 pm: Colombian soccer, Aguilas Doradas vs. National
8.15 pm: Oil Alliance vs. Grass
WIN SPORTS
4 pm: first B, Fortaleza vs. rangers
ESPN
11:30 am: Spanish soccer, Villarreal vs. Atletico Madrid
2 p.m.: Celtic vs. Barcelona
DIRECTV
11:30 am: Spanish soccer, Mallorca vs. Vallecano Ray
11:30 a.m.: Real Madrid vs. Athletic
12.30 pm: Sub-20 World Cup, South Korea vs. Nigeria
4 p.m.: United States vs. Uruguay
espn 2
11:30 a.m.: Italian soccer, Napoli vs. sampdoria
2 p.m.: Udinese vs. Juventus
STAR+
7:55 am: Race, Formula 1 Spanish GP
2 pm: Italy soccer, Rome vs. Spezia
2 p.m.: Milan vs. Hellas
2 p.m.: Atalanta vs. Monza
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Fluminense vs. bragantino
TYC
9 am: Argentine soccer. Union of Santa Fe vs. Gym
12 noon: San Lorenzo vs. Colon
ESPN 3
4:30 pm: Brazilian soccer, Palmeiras vs. Coritiba
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Dodgers vs. yankees
ESPN 4
8:15 am: stage of the Criterium Dauphine
Sports
