Sports schedule for Sunday June 25

The celebration of the Braves.
The celebration of the Braves.
Women’s soccer, Tour of Colombia.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
WIN SPORTS +
4 p.m.: Women’s soccer, Santa Fe vs. America
WIN SPORTS
10:30 am: stage of the Tour of Colombia
TYC
1:30 p.m.: Argentine soccer, Arsenal vs. Platense
STAR+
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Gremio vs. Coritiba
2 p.m.: Palmeiras vs. Botafogo
4.30 p.m.: Santos vs. flamenco
5 pm: Argentine soccer, Rosario vs. Colon
6:30 p.m.: Sarmiento vs. Tucuman
ESPN 3
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Atlanta vs. Minnesota
RCN CHANNEL
10:30 am: stage of the Tour of Colombia
Sports
