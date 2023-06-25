Sunday, June 25, 2023
Sports schedule for Sunday June 25

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 25, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Sunday June 25

Atlanta Braves

The celebration of the Braves.

The celebration of the Braves.

Women’s soccer, Tour of Colombia.

WIN SPORTS +
4 p.m.: Women’s soccer, Santa Fe vs. America

WIN SPORTS
10:30 am: stage of the Tour of Colombia

TYC
1:30 p.m.: Argentine soccer, Arsenal vs. Platense

STAR+
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Gremio vs. Coritiba
2 p.m.: Palmeiras vs. Botafogo
4.30 p.m.: Santos vs. flamenco
5 pm: Argentine soccer, Rosario vs. Colon
6:30 p.m.: Sarmiento vs. Tucuman

ESPN 3
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Atlanta vs. Minnesota

RCN CHANNEL
10:30 am: stage of the Tour of Colombia

Sports

