Sports schedule for Sunday July 31

Óscar Mercado hits his third home run of the season.
Andy Lyons. Getty Images/AFP
Óscar Mercado hits his third home run of the season.
July 30, 2022, 10:29 PM
WIN SPORTS
2 pm: Colombian soccer, Once Caldas vs. Pereira
8:15 p.m.: Equity vs. patriots
WIN SPORTS +
4:05 pm: Colombian soccer, Aguilas Doradas vs. Junior
6:10 p.m.: Union Magdalena vs. millionaires
ESPN EXTRA
8:25am: Women’s Tour de France stage
ESPN
10:50 a.m.: friendly. Marseille vs. Milan
3:50 p.m. soccer in Argentina, Patronato vs. Boca Juniors
7:20 p.m.: River Plate vs. Sarmiento
STAR +
7:30 am: Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix
11 a.m.: friendly, Leicester vs. Seville
2 pm: Brazil soccer, Paranaense vs. Sao Paulo
2 p.m.: Vasco da Gama vs. Chapecoense
4 p.m.: Cuiaba vs. Fortress
ESPN3
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Giants vs. puppies
Sports
