Sunday, July 31, 2022
Sports schedule for Sunday July 31

July 31, 2022
Oscar Mercado

Óscar Mercado hits his third home run of the season.

Óscar Mercado hits his third home run of the season.

WIN SPORTS
2 pm: Colombian soccer, Once Caldas vs. Pereira
8:15 p.m.: Equity vs. patriots

WIN SPORTS +
4:05 pm: Colombian soccer, Aguilas Doradas vs. Junior
6:10 p.m.: Union Magdalena vs. millionaires

ESPN EXTRA
8:25am: Women’s Tour de France stage

ESPN
10:50 a.m.: friendly. Marseille vs. Milan
3:50 p.m. soccer in Argentina, Patronato vs. Boca Juniors
7:20 p.m.: River Plate vs. Sarmiento

STAR +
7:30 am: Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix
11 a.m.: friendly, Leicester vs. Seville
2 pm: Brazil soccer, Paranaense vs. Sao Paulo
2 p.m.: Vasco da Gama vs. Chapecoense
4 p.m.: Cuiaba vs. Fortress

ESPN3
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Giants vs. puppies

