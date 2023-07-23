Sunday, July 23, 2023
Sports schedule for Sunday, July 23

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 23, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Sunday, July 23

Max Verstappen-2023

Verstappen.

Verstappen.

Colombian soccer, Tour de France, Formula 1.

WIN SPORTS +
3:45 pm: Colombian soccer, Bucaramanga vs. huila
6 p.m.: Cali vs. Santa Fe
8:10 p.m.: Medellin

ESPN
5 am: friendly, Tottenham vs. leicester
7:55 am: Formula 1 Hungarian GP
7 pm: Argentine soccer, Rosario vs. River Plate
9 pm: friendly, Real Madrid vs. Milan

TYC
2.30 pm: Argentine soccer, Tucumán vs. Independent
4:45 p.m.: Students vs. sarmiento

STAR+
2 p.m.: Brazil soccer, Cruzeiro vs. goias

EXTRA EXP
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Santos vs. Botafogo

ESPN 3
9 am: last stage of the Tour de France
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Red Sox vs. mets

espn 2
1 p.m.: IndyCar race

Sports

#Sports #schedule #Sunday #July

